'Don't take my job from me': Des Moines man pleads with thieves to return his trailer

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is at a loss after at least two thieves attached his trailer to their truck and took off.

Steve Felton is a subcontractor and makes a living with that trailer. Felton said he’s out about $20,000.

The trailer was filled with all of his tools and sat right outside his home.

Video shows at least two people attached his trailer to their truck and left with it. Felton says several nearby business owners and homeowners also saw the truck driving off with his trailer.

Tools in the trailer ranged from all types and sizes, but there were a few that were special to Felton — like some owned by his father and grandfather.

He would like a word with the people who took his trailer.

"Stand up and be a man,” Felton said. “Get your own job. Don't take my job from me. Bring my trailer back and I'll hand you a thousand bucks. I'll give you a reward. I got a $1,000 reward on it."

Felton said that reward is for anyone who provides tips leading to the return of his trailer and a conviction. Des Moines police confirm they are investigating the theft.

If anyone has information relating to the trailer, contact police at 515-283-4811.