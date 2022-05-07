ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

RUMOR: Ravens looking at division rival for Marquise Brown replacement

By Gerard Samillano
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After trading Marquise Brown to the Cardinals on draft day, the Baltimore Ravens need a new headliner. While their receiving core is not bad at all, they still need someone as their true No. 1 option on offense. Their division rivals getting better only makes their receiving core a more glaring...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Falcons new QB Desmond Ridder’s jersey number is ironic

The Atlanta Falcons believe that they found their new franchise quarterback for the next decade-plus. Desmond Ridder joins the Falcons after a stellar career as Cincinnati’s signal-caller and leader. Ridder will always have a legacy in Cincinnati as he led them to an improbable college football playoff berth, he...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Hollywood, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

2 Notable Players Getting Tryouts With The Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are trying out two veterans looking to make an NFL comeback. According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, head coach John Harbaugh said the team is giving defensive tackle Marcell Dareus and wide receiver Geronimo Allison a look at the team's rookie minicamp. Dareus, the No. 3 pick in...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
The Spun

Raiders Signed Veteran Free Agent On Monday

Veteran linebacker Kenny Young spent half the 2021 season playing in the AFC West for the Broncos. He'll remain in the AFC West for 2022, but this time to play for the Raiders. The Raiders have announced they've signed Young. The terms of the deal have yet to be released.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Dallas Cowboys 2022 NFL Draft Grades For Every Pick

It was an interesting weekend for the Dallas Cowboys, but the front office reeled in a haul of rookies to help improve the roster. We’ll see how it all plays out, as Dallas has a solid chance of winning the NFC East again. However, they’ll need some rookies to step up right away. We dive into the Cowboys 2022 NFL Draft class and provide grades for each pick.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Ravens Honor Lamar Jackson's Request to Boost O-Line

It was not a surprise the Ravens selected a pair of offensive linemen in the 2022 NFL draft and signed a key free agent. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has said the only help he needs is for the players to do a good job protecting him. Baltimore's offensive line should be...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Wr#The Nfl Draft#The Arizona Cardinals
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady’s record-breaking $375 million Fox Sports contract, revealed

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn’t done playing just yet after a very brief retirement in the offseason. Whenever he is done, though, he has a very lucrative gig lined up. It was announced Tuesday morning that Brady will be joining Fox Sports as the lead NFL analyst when he retires, and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is now reporting that the contract is for 10 years and a whopping $375 million.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses Baltimore's depth at safety

The Baltimore Ravens drafted multiple talented prospects below their projected draft spots and maintained their “best player available” mentality when it came to selecting players. One of Baltimore’s first-round picks was safety Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame. Hamilton was projected to go within the first 10 selections, but fell to the Ravens at No. 14. His position wasn’t one that was featured on many mock drafts as a team need, especially with the signing of Marcus Williams in free agency to go along with longtime Baltimore safety Chuck Clark.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Josh Lambo files lawsuit against Jaguars after Urban Meyer debacle

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ hiring of former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer will go down as one of the most colossal failures in NFL history. Not only did Meyer have a terrible season on the field, as the Jaguars finished 3-14, but they also endured a trying season off the field in the locker room as well. Meyer’s behavior has been well-documented, as the former Buckeyes’ boss bullied his assistant coaches, talked down to his players and was even caught on a viral video with a young woman dancing on him at a club following a loss. But one of the most bizarre stories to emerge out of the Jaguars-Meyer debacle involved former kicker Josh Lambo, who claimed that Meyer literally kicked him. On Tuesday, Lambo announced he was filing a lawsuit against the Jaguars, as reported by the Associated Press.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason Browns’ Jarvis Landry hurt his free agency chances

Cleveland Browns free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry was anticipating a huge payday after the team released him earlier this NFL offseason, even switching agents in the hopes of securing a contract potentially in the range of $20 million per year. Only, it hasn’t quite happened that way, as Landry remains on the free agent market, with only a visit to the New Orleans Saints and some interest from the Baltimore Ravens being the only noteworthy news items on Landry since. According to the latest rumors, Landry himself appears to have damaged his own free agency chances. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Browns Wire of USA Today have the latest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
ClutchPoints

Rumor: This interesting twist could decide Steelers’ Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky competition

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered into a new era this offseason following the retirement of longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Forced to search for a signal-caller for the first time since the 2004 offseason, the Steelers opted against swinging for the fences, instead bringing in free agent and former first round pick Mitch Trubisky, then spending a first round selection of their own on Pitt’s Kenny Pickett. The Steelers are expected to conduct a quarterback competition, with Trubisky and Pickett expected to be the two favorites for the job over Mason Rudolph. However, could there a be a clue already as to who could emerge out of the competition with the starting quarterback job? Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer pointed out this interesting twist.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s net worth in 2022

Tom Brady is arguably the best quarterback of all time. This was not a likely outcome when he was drafted 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft. The New England Patriots added the Michigan product to back up Drew Bledsoe. Following a bonkers deal with Fox Sports (more on that in a second, here we will be looking at Tom Brady’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
159K+
Followers
91K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy