RUMOR: Ravens looking at division rival for Marquise Brown replacement

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ hiring of former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer will go down as one of the most colossal failures in NFL history. Not only did Meyer have a terrible season on the field, as the Jaguars finished 3-14, but they also endured a trying season off the field in the locker room as well. Meyer’s behavior has been well-documented, as the former Buckeyes’ boss bullied his assistant coaches, talked down to his players and was even caught on a viral video with a young woman dancing on him at a club following a loss. But one of the most bizarre stories to emerge out of the Jaguars-Meyer debacle involved former kicker Josh Lambo, who claimed that Meyer literally kicked him. On Tuesday, Lambo announced he was filing a lawsuit against the Jaguars, as reported by the Associated Press.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO