ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Motorcycles roll into Fort Smith for Steel Horse Rally

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mcgrr_0fVjyArU00

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2022 Steel Horse Rally is underway and thousands of people are heading to Fort Smith this weekend.

Last year’s rally brought more than 135,000 people to the River Valley and had an economic impact of nearly $20 million.

This year’s rally is benefitting Antioch for Youth and Family, The Fort Smith Boys Shelter, and the Children’s Service League.

Historic trail markers highlight efforts of black suffragist from Fort Smith

“We’re out here enjoying the people and the comradery of motorcycles and looking to help benefit all the wonderful organizations the money goes to,” said John Coleman of Greenwood.

“We love all the twisties and all the good riding over here and we also have family we see here that also ride,” said Larry Goza of Kansas.

The event continues on May 7 at 11 a.m. on Garrison Avenue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Fort Smith, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Greenwood, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Fort Smith, AR
Society
City
Fort Smith, AR
Local
Arkansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Motorcycle#Steel#Vehicles#Nexstar Media Inc
KETV.com

WATCH: Tornado hits marijuana farm in Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes spun while a storm moved through Maud, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed to sister station KOCO 5 that a tornado hit a marijuana farm. They have not said if anyone was injured. Video above was captured the moment the tornado hit the marijuana farm and other areas near...
MAUD, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
KOLR10 News

PICTURES: Highway U in Pulaski County damaged by flooding

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Overnight flooding left Highway U in Pulaski County in pieces Thursday morning. Both the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Transportation shared pictures on social media Thursday morning and said Route U at Tavern Creek is closed. The water flooded the road and did damage under the bridge. Drivers […]
ENVIRONMENT
Eagle 106.3

How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have In Arkansas?

Do you know how many dogs you can legally have in Arkansas? What about Texas?. We are all dog lovers correct? I have two silly boxers named Haus and Deisel. But these questions came upon in one of your meetings. How many dogs can you have in Arkansas? What about in Texas? Here is a picture of my two dogs Haus is the big brindle one.
TEXARKANA, AR
KOCO

Kentucky Derby winning horse owned by Oklahoman

EDMOND, Okla. — This year's Kentucky Derby-winning horse is owned by an Oklahoma native. The 2022 Kentucky Derby-winning horse Rich Strike is owned by Oklahoma native Rick Dawson. Not only was it a long shot to win the race, but they weren't even supposed to be in the race.
EDMOND, OK
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy