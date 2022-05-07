ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago moves to ‘medium risk’ COVID-19 category

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFace coverings will remain optional in Chicago’s indoor...

NBC Chicago

As Chicago Moves Into Heightened COVID Risk, When Could a Mask Mandate Return?

Chicago moved from "low" to "medium" risk for COVID-19 transmission on Friday, so when could health officials reinstate restrictions like the mask mandate?. The Chicago Department of Public Health is now "strongly recommending" that people wear a mask in public, indoor spaces due to the increase in cases, but this doesn't mean a face covering requirement is in place.
Chicago Public Radio

Chicago infectious disease specialist says to mask indoors

Twelve percent of U.S. counties are at medium risk for COVID-19. In the Chicago area, nearly all counties have reached this level. This comes as the White House is warning the country could see 100 million COVID infections this fall and winter. Reset gets the latest public health guidance from...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Concerns over Chicago’s temporary casino location

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago has chosen its newest casino, but there are some concerns over where the temporary location will be while the permanent casino is being built in River West. Some aldermen are pushing back against a plan to use Medinah Temple as the temporary location. They said that Mayor Lori Lightfoot changed […]
CBS Chicago

Applications end this Friday for Chicago Resilient Communities guaranteed basic income program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time is running out to apply for the Chicago Resilient Communities guaranteed basic income pilot program. The program will give cash to 5,000 Chicago families who could use a financial boost. Low-income households will get $500 a month for a year. The program began accepting applications on April 25, and will continue accepting them through 11:59 p.m. this coming Friday at chicago.gov/cashpilot. To qualify for the program, residents must have lived in Chicago for at least one year, be 18 years old or older, have experienced economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and have a household income below 250 percent of the federal poverty level. That's $57,575 for a family of three, according to the Mayor's office. The city has chosen international nonprofit GiveDirectly and Denver-based tech platform AidKit to administer the program. YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago, the Center for Changing Lives, Phalanx Family Services, Pui Tak Center, Spanish Coalition for Housing, and the United African Organization to conduct outreach efforts to get eligible Chicagoans to sign up for the program. The City Council approved the basic income pilot program as part of Lightfoot's $16.7 billion budget plan for 2022.
