ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairport, NY

Schroeder softball pulls away late to defeat Fairport

By Carl Jones
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJ4W8_0fVjxt6c00

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Behind a three-run sixth inning, Schroeder took down Fairport 5-2 in a game between two of the best teams in Section V.

In the bottom of the first, Mikayla Bengsch hit a leadoff home run to put the Warriors on the board first. Bengsch would later hit a sac-fly in the third to extend the Schroeder lead to 2.

Neither team could get much going in the 4th or the 5th inning until Fairport would the bats going in the 6th. Morgan Kennedy would get a base hit which allowed Nicole Allen to cross the plate to make it 2-1. Kennedy would score later in the inning off a sacrifice bunt from Juliana Catalano.

The Warriors would answer right back in the bottom half of the inning. Krislyn Clement hit an RBI double to put Schroeder back on top 3-2. Molly Broccolo and Madison Spakoski would also score in the inning.

Schroeder will host Cicero-North out of the Syracuse area on Saturday at 2 pm. Fairport will hit the road and face Rush-Henrietta on Wednesday, May 11th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE: Allie Good leads Geneva past Mynderse-Romulus

On what was a gorgeous evening in Geneva, the Panthers were able to come out victorious by a score of 17-5 over the Mynderse/Romulus Blue Devils. The first few minutes were even on both sides with the score being tied 2-2 with 18:55 remaining in the first half. After that, Geneva would go on to score 11 of the remaining 13 goals in the first half. Allie Good, a sophomore, was crucial for Geneva notching 10 points in the first half (6 goals, 4 assists). Using the surge, the Panthers were able to take a 13-4 lead into halftime.
GENEVA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairport, NY
Sports
City
Fairport, NY
City
Webster, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Eagle Newspapers

C-NS girls golfers battle league foes, weather waits

ONONDAGA COUNTY – All through this week, the Cicero-North Syracuse golf teams would both take on Liverpool on the Warriors’ home course at Hickory Hills. Prior to that, though, C-NS Blue would battle Baldwinsville at Northern Pines, hoping to upend the unbeaten Bees before it challenged Fayetteville-Manilus Green.
CICERO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cicero North#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy