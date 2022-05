ELK RAPIDS – Elk Rapids baseball picked up a pair of non-conference wins over Gaylord St. Mary, winning by scores of 3-2 and 11-1, snapping the Snowbirds’ four-game winning streak on Friday night.

The Elks improve to 7-8 overall this season and are set to face Gaylord next on Thursday.

Gaylord St. Mary falls to 5-9 and is scheduled to meet Johannesburg-Lewiston in Ski Valley Conference play on Monday.