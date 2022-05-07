CMU Baseball Snaps Four-Game Cold Streak with Victory Over Rival Western Michigan

MOUNT PLEASANT – After winning 18 consecutive games, Central Michigan baseball suffered a four-game sweep at the hands of Ball State. The Chippewas bounced back with an 11-4 win over rival Western Michigan at home Friday afternoon.

CMU improves to 29-14 overall and 22-5 in the MAC. Central is currently in second place in the conference standings, now just one game behind Ball State.

Pitcher Jordan Patty made his first start since April 15 after recovering from an injury. He struck out six and allowed just one run on two hits over six innings.

The Chippewas and Broncos are set to play a Saturday doubleheader at 12 p.m. and will close the series on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Central Michigan continues to chase the Cardinals for the regular season title and home-field advantage for MAC Tournament. Ball State is set to open a four-game set at Kent State on Saturday.