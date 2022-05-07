ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

CMU Baseball Snaps Four-Game Cold Streak with Victory Over Rival Western Michigan

By Joey DeBerardino
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZSbx_0fVjxdEE00

MOUNT PLEASANT – After winning 18 consecutive games, Central Michigan baseball suffered a four-game sweep at the hands of Ball State. The Chippewas bounced back with an 11-4 win over rival Western Michigan at home Friday afternoon.

CMU improves to 29-14 overall and 22-5 in the MAC. Central is currently in second place in the conference standings, now just one game behind Ball State.

Pitcher Jordan Patty made his first start since April 15 after recovering from an injury. He struck out six and allowed just one run on two hits over six innings.

The Chippewas and Broncos are set to play a Saturday doubleheader at 12 p.m. and will close the series on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Central Michigan continues to chase the Cardinals for the regular season title and home-field advantage for MAC Tournament. Ball State is set to open a four-game set at Kent State on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Standout Transfer Wide Receiver Is Down To 2 Teams

Former UCF standout Jaylon Robinson is one of the top available wide receivers in the NCAA transfer portal. Robinson, who began his college career at Oklahoma in 2018, has reportedly taken official visits to Ole Miss, Tennessee and TCU. A new report indicates he has narrowed his options down to the first two programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MLive.com

Jackson native Carson Cooper commits to Michigan State

After a year down south, Carson Cooper is returning close to home for his college basketball career. Cooper, a 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward prospect from Jackson, committed to Michigan State on Sunday. “I’m extremely blessed and grateful for everyone that has helped me get to this point in my basketball career,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Sports

Defensive tackle chooses Notre Dame over Michigan, yet another four-star in the Irish class of 2023

In modern college football, it is not possible to have too many elite defensive linemen, but Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are considering testing that theory in the recruiting class of 2023. The Irish added a fourth notable defensive lineman in the class with the Saturday afternoon commitment from consensus four-star defensive tackle Devan Houstan (Saint James School; Md.).
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
The Spun

Michigan State Basketball Lands Commitment On Sunday

Michigan State landed a big commitment over the weekend. On Sunday, Carson Cooper announced his intentions to play for the Spartans in 2022. The 6'10", 220-pound center from Jackson, Michigan, shared the news on Twitter. "100% committed," Cooper wrote. "I’m extremely blessed and grateful for everyone that has helped me...
JACKSON, MI
The Spun

Alabama Receives A Big Quarterback Commitment Prediction

Alabama may not be fully in on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning anymore. The Crimson Tide have been pursuing him, but they just got a big crystal ball prediction for four-star quarterback Eli Holstein, who's also a target. Alabama recruiting analyst Hank South gave his reasoning for putting this crystal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 10 Worst Teams

The 2022 college football regular season will be here before you know it. Spring football has wrapped up across the country, with preseason camps set to begin in a couple of months. The regular season will start in early September. Who's going to be among the worst teams in college...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Michigan#Cmu#Western Michigan Broncos#College Baseball#Cmu Baseball#Chippewas#Cardinals#Mac Tournament#Kent State
MISportsNow

McBain NMC’s Megan Bennett Signs with Hope College for Basketball

MCBAIN – McBain Northern Michigan Christian senior Megan Bennett made her college commitment official late last month, singing with Hope College for basketball. The 6-foot-2 all-state post-player helped lead the Comets to a 17-5 record, a back-to-back district championship in Div. 4 and a trip to the regional finals this past season.
MCBAIN, MI
The Blade

Game day updates: Walleye 2, Wheeling 0 — 2nd period

WHEELING, W. Va. — Here are updates from Tuesday’s ECHL Central Division final Game 3 between the Toledo Walleye and the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena. The Walleye grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series with two home wins on Friday (5-1) and Saturday (5-2).
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MISportsNow

MISportsNow Top Plays: Week of 5/1-5/7

There are only a few weeks remaining in the high school spring sports regular season. From diving catches to great goals, it was another exciting week across Northern Michigan. Here’s a look at some of the week’s top plays:. 5. McBain NMC’s Paige Ebels steps into a shot...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
758
Followers
2K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy