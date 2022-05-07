Mt. Pleasant Baseball Takes Down Grand Haven in Non-Conference Play

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mt. Pleasant baseball team defeated Grand Haven 8-3 in non-conference play on Friday night.

The Oilers got a break from intense league play, as the chase for the Saginaw Valley Conference crown heats up. Prior to the games against Grand Haven, the Oilers were coming off a pair of big wins against Flint Powers.

The wins mark the fourth straight for the Oilers. Mt. Pleasant will look to extend its streak against Bay City Western for a conference doubleheader on Monday.