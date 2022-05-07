ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Mt. Pleasant Baseball Takes Down Grand Haven in Non-Conference Play

By Joey DeBerardino
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030DzV_0fVjxaa300

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mt. Pleasant baseball team defeated Grand Haven 8-3 in non-conference play on Friday night.

The Oilers got a break from intense league play, as the chase for the Saginaw Valley Conference crown heats up. Prior to the games against Grand Haven, the Oilers were coming off a pair of big wins against Flint Powers.

The wins mark the fourth straight for the Oilers. Mt. Pleasant will look to extend its streak against Bay City Western for a conference doubleheader on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

Beal City Softball Sweeps Doubleheader with McBain

McBAIN – Beal City beat McBain 17-2 and 15-0 to sweep a Highland Conference doubleheader on Tuesday night. The wins bring the Aggies’ record on the season to 11-7. McBain falls to 5-11 with the losses. Beal City will be home against Farwell for its next game on...
MCBAIN, MI
MLive.com

Vote for Grand Rapids Spring Sports Athlete of the Week for May 2-7

Great, but MLive has a new Grand Rapids Spring Sports Athlete of the Week Poll ready to go. Check out standouts from this past week and vote for your favorite -you are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday when the poll closes. Have fun. This is an unscientific poll designed to give exposure to student-athletes across Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Haven, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Bay City, MI
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Flint Powers
MLive.com

Vote for Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week for May 2-7 competition

Each week during the spring season, fans can vote for the Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week. Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Friday morning and the winners will be announced shortly after. If you want to nominate someone for athlete of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com.
DETROIT, MI
MISportsNow

McBain NMC’s Megan Bennett Signs with Hope College for Basketball

MCBAIN – McBain Northern Michigan Christian senior Megan Bennett made her college commitment official late last month, singing with Hope College for basketball. The 6-foot-2 all-state post-player helped lead the Comets to a 17-5 record, a back-to-back district championship in Div. 4 and a trip to the regional finals this past season.
MCBAIN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

Meet the 2022 West Michigan Golden Gloves champions

It’s on to the state tournament for the West Michigan Golden Gloves champions. The DeltaPlex Arena in Walker hosted the finals Saturday night. Scroll below to see which boxers earned titles and have advanced. The state tournament will be held May 20-21, also at the DeltaPlex. Bouts will begin...
WALKER, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
758
Followers
2K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy