Jalen Brunson carried the Dallas Mavericks through their first three games of the first round without Luka Doncic, but he hasn't had quite the same level of success in the Western Conference semifinals against the Phoenix Suns. He found his offensive rhythm at home in Game 3, when he recorded 28 pointsh, five assists, four rebounds and a steal, but can he replicate that performance in Game 4 with his team down 2-1? Brunson offers flexibility in NBA DFS lineups with point guard and shooting guard availability.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO