Vote now: Who is the top middle infielder in Texas high school baseball?

By SBLive Sports
 3 days ago

Earlier we took a statewide look at some of the top middle infielders in Texas high school baseball .

Texas' top high school baseball players: Meet the state's Top 30 middle infielders

Now, we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top middle infielder this season. In a few weeks we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top three vote-getters in each field will make the all-star team.)

Middle infielder voting will conclude Saturday, May 14, at 11:59 p.m.

CAST YOUR VOTE:

