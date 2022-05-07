ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Today was the warmest so far. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, May 6th

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCLyr_0fVjvbxq00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Today’s high of 96 was the warmest day of the year so far. Breezy winds also returned with gusts up near 30 mph as we get ready for even stronger winds for the weekend. #HighWindWatches have been issued for Mother’s Day from 11am – 11pm due to gusts that could reach up to 60 mph along with dust. #DustAdvisories also issued for Sunday as air quality most expected to reach moderate to unhealthy readings. Temperatures are expected to cool as we get through the weekend wind storm as highs and lows next week will feel more like late March.

Extra-cool before much hotter temps this weekend

Cooler temps have blown into southern Nevada as the winds have turned out of the northwest and thankfully calmed down from the ferocious hurricane-force winds on Sunday. The dust has settled for the most part, but breezes could stir the dust again as winds may reach 30 mph this afternoon. Mild spring days will hang […]
NEVADA STATE
High winds cause heavy dust storms in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KLAS)— The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Las Vegas Strip is currently experiencing high levels of dust in the air that have been exacerbated by the high winds. Southwest winds from 25 to 35 miles per hour are expected, with […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Staying cool and windy for now

Southwest winds started cranking again overnight and they will stay strong for our Tuesday. Gusts will easily make it to 30 mph for many neighborhoods through the day into tonight. You may want to turn off your sprinklers and save some water today. Cooler air will stick around, too, and tomorrow morning will be cool […]
ENVIRONMENT
Sports
KTNV

Wind advisory in effect until Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Big changes are heading to Las Vegas. Saturday night wind gusts will be over 45 mph around Las Vegas and the Colorado River Valley. The Wind Advisory for the Southern Great Basin remains in effect through Saturday evening. A brief lull in winds will cause...
LAS VEGAS, NV
