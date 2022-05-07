ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Sheriff’s deputies arrest trailer thief after a car chase

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395lQW_0fVjv2Lm00
Tulsa police ask the public to help identify, truck and trailer thief

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (05/06; 10:02 p.m.) — After a pursuit Friday night, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) detained the man who stole a trailer from a local business near 1st and Peoria on April 24, 2022.

Scott Walden with RCSO told FOX23 deputies tried to stop the driver, and a pursuit ensued on 56th Street North and Yale.

Tulsa police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen trailer.

According to police, the trailer were stolen around 8:35 p.m. on April 24, 2022 at a business near 1st and Peoria.

The suspect was last seen driving a white, older model Chevy pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
County
Rogers County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Rogers County, OK
Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sheriff#Yale#Chevy#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Killer Identified In 1977 Girl Scout Murders

We have new information about the 1977 Girl Scout Murder that shocked Green Country and the nation. No one has ever been convicted, but Investigators say recent DNA testing has ruled out every single possible suspect, except one. Three young girls, Lori Farmer, Michelle Guse, and Denise Milner were raped and murdered at camp in Mayes County.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Identify Human Remains Found In Tulsa

--- Tulsa police are investigating after finding a body near a McDonald's Drive Through on Thursday night. Police say the body had likely been there for several months and was severely decomposed when found. Police say just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, someone called 911 about a body found in...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
66K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy