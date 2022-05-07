Volunteers needed for this year's turtle crossing on Western Highway

You know the saying, "How did the chicken cross the road?" Well in Rockland County the question is, "How will the turtles cross the road?" The answer -- with the help of much-needed volunteers.

Rockland County is seeking volunteers for this weekend to help this year's turtles prepare to cross over Western Highway and lay their eggs on the other side of the busy road.

The nonprofit organization The Turtles of Western Highway say it'll be about three weeks until the turtles begin their migration.

Volunteers are needed to prepare turtle mounds and the fence barrier, starting at noon both Saturday and Sunday.