Kell Brook was never totally convinced that he wanted to fight again after his legacy-defining victory over Amir Khan, according to his longtime trainer Dominic Ingle. The 36-year-old Brook, one of the top British welterweights to emerge in the last decade and a half, announced Saturday that he is retiring from the sport. The former 147-pound champion last fought in February at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, a grudge match with sworn rival Khan. Brook had the final laugh, as he knocked out Khan in the sixth round. Brook’s record stands at 40 wins and three losses in 43 professional fights, 28 via stoppage.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO