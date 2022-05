I too, went through a similar experience ("Leaky plumbing plagues RiverLakes Ranch," May 8) when my home was 20 to 25 years old. I had several leaks in a very short time. I probably spent a few thousand before I decided to purchase a home warranty. After that, the leaks cost me $75 to repair, not counting sheetrock repair. At the time, I was told by many plumbers I needed to do a complete repipe. Not true. I haven't had another leak in over 10 years.

19 HOURS AGO