Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area

SOFTBALL

Lomira 4, St. Mary’s Springs 3

LOMIRA - The Lions took a 4-0 lead through three innings against the Ledgers and then hung on for the victory.

Nora Buske pitched a complete game for Lomira, striking out 13 while walking six.

Julia Sitzberger, Taylor Bloohm and Isabella Meisenheimer each had two hits for Lomira. Bloohm had two home runs and three RBI, while Meisenheimer had a double.

Ella Guelig took the loss for St. Mary’s Springs.

Tessa Gitter had two hits for the Ledgers.

Lomira 11, Oakfield 10

LOMIRA - Taylor Bloohm hit a walk-off double to score Julia Sitzberger and Marie Steinman in the last half of the eighth inning.

Bloohm had three hits, including a double and a triple, and three RBI. Morgan Schroeder had three hits while Sitzberger had two.

For Oakfield, Emily Patterson had five hits and seven RBI. JJ Gremminger had four hits and scored four runs. Alyvia Robinson and Alyssa Morell both had three hits.

Jordan Hannam got the win for Lomira, which handed Oakfield its first loss of the season.

Appleton East 10, Oshkosh North 8

OSHKOSH - The Patriots banged out 14 hits and scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning in the victory over the Spartans.

Clare Rettler was 4-for-4 with two RBI. Serena Timmer had two hits and three RBI, while Abby Gronert, Gwen Hendrick, Brynn Diener and Ava Smarzinski each had two hits. Smarzinski had a triple and scored three runs.

Halli Swick pitched a complete game for the win. She allowed only three earned runs and struck out one.

Emma Niemczyk had four hits for Oshkosh North. Ashley Borowitz added three hits and two RBI. Anna Borst and Payton Uptagraft also had two hits.

Borowitz pitched a complete game for the Spartans and struck out 13.

Luther Prep 4, Winnebago Lutheran 2

WATERTOWN - Kiara Shea scored both runs for the Vikings, while Alea Anhalt doubled and Amber Johnson tripled as part of the Vikings’ six hits in the nonconference loss.

Luther Prep scored four runs on nine hits, with two hits and two RBI each from Mady Eckl and Ana Alexandrowicz. Eckl doubled and tripled while scoring two runs.

Lindsey Nell took the loss for the Vikings, giving up four runs on nine hits and four walks.

Eckl threw seven innings, giving up two runs on six hits and seven walks, while striking out four.

New Holstein 8, North Fond du Lac 2

NEW HOLSTEIN - Jordyn Meyer and Kylee Pierquet each drove in two runs for the Huskies in the nonconference win over the Orioles.

New Holstein had 11 hits. Meyer, Pierquet, Alyssa Woelfel and Hayli Kohlman each had two hits for New Holstein.

North Fond du Lac had nine hits but went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position before finally getting on the board with a pair of runs on three hits in the seventh inning.

Lauren Stettbacher and Bianca Arndt each had two hits and an RBI for North Fond du Lac. Kalista Ziemer also had two hits.

BASEBALL

Appleton North 16, Oshkosh North 6

OSHKOSH - Griffin Smith was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored for the Lightning in the win over the Spartans.

The Lightning also got big games at the plate from Garrett Hietpas, who was 4-for-5 with three doubles and three RBI, and Ben Frantal, who had two hits and four RBI.

Brock VerVoort struck out two and was the winning pitcher.

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 6, Campbellsport 5

JACKSON - Ben Stern threw five innings for Kettle Moraine Lutheran and had a hit with two walks at the plate as the Chargers topped the Cougars.

Brady Herman had an RBI double and two walks as well.

Cullen Beisbier had two hits for Campbellsport.

Shiocton 4, Berlin 2

BERLIN - Logan Ebben allowed just two runs on two hits with nine strikeouts to lead the Chiefs past Berlin.

Bennett Schmidt powered the Shiocton offense, going 3-for-3 with three RBI, while James Mutchie was 2-for-4 with a double.

GIRLS SOCCER

Winnebago Lutheran 2, Luther Prep 1

WATERTOWN - The Vikings scored two goals in the second half to pull out the nonconference win.

Ava Lorenz scored off an assist from Mackenzie Rockow at 52:04 to tie the game at 1-1. Lorenz then scored again at 77:16 to give WLA the lead.

Lydia Bernhard had four saves in goal for WLA.

“This was a hard-fought game against a tough Luther Prep squad,” WLA coach David Haag said. “Ava was fighting through some pain in the second half and still managed to get the equalizer and the late game-winner. She has been a dynamic scorer for us all year long and she came through again today.”

Central Wisconsin Christian 4, Portage/Poynette 1

WAUPUN - Central Wisconsin Christian dominated a majority of the game, keeping the ball on its attacking half en route to the win.

The Crusaders got their first goal from Shelby Buwalda on an assist by Tabitha Buwalda at the 31st minute. CWC made it 2-0 at the 67th minute on an unassisted goal by Olivia Ruis.

Portage/Poynette made it 2-1 at the 69th minute, before Shelby Buwalda answered with a goal at the 74th minute. Then in the 79th minute, she put in another goal to complete her hat trick. That goal was assisted by Avery Slings.

Mary Doughty made four saves for CWC.

TRACK AND FIELD

Freedom Irish Invitational

FREEDOM - Freedom won both the boys meet with 162 points and the girls meet with 143 points at its own invitational.

In the girls meet, Fond du Lac was in second place (100), followed by Notre Dame (81), Winneconne (77), Shawano (62), Xavier (49), St. Mary’s Springs (46), Brillion (42), Lourdes Academy (32), Howards Grove (22), Shiocton (20), Wild Rose (19) and Reedsville (9).

Freedom’s Grace Hambel won the 200 meters with a time of :26.49 and the 400 meters with a time of :58.30.

Freedom won six individual events and two relay events.

Fond du Lac’s Sydney Arndt won the long jump with a jump of 17-10.5 and the 100-meter hurdles with a time of :14.88.

In the boys meet, Winneconne was second (124.5) followed by Xavier (90), Shawano (65), Brillion (56), Notre Dame (52), Howards Grove (45), Wild Rose (41), St. Mary’s Springs (32), Reedsville (22) and Shiocton (9.5).

Freedom won three individual events and one relay event.

Elliott Lowney of Shawano won the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of :11.30 and :23.24, respectively, as well as the long jump with a distance of 19-1.

Deerfield Invitational

DEERFIELD - Omro finished fourth in the boys meet with 77 points and eighth in the girls meet with 36 points.

Valley Christian was 10th in the boys meet with 24 points and 12th in the girls meet with 28 points.

Belleville won the boys meet with 102.5 points and the girls meet with 124 points.

In the boys meet, Omro’s Caleb Joachim won the 400-meter dash with a time of :52.67. The Foxes’ 1,600-meter relay team won its race with a time of 3:34.04. The 3,200-meter relay team won its race with a time of 8:35.10.

In the girls meet, Omro’s Julia Koch won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of :49.74.

Valley Christian’s Leah Patterson won the 3,200-meter race with a time of 12:04.56.

Waupun Warrior Invitational

WAUPUN - Campbellsport, with six first-place finishes, easily outdistanced the competition in the boys meet, winning with 206 points. Beaver Dam was second with 102 points.

Waupun (99), Lomira (82), Princeton/Green Lake (68), Dodgeland (59.5) and Oakfield (42.5) followed.

Dodgeland won the girls meet with 188.5 points and had seven first-place finishes. Waupun was second with 143 points.

Beaver Dam (120), Campbellsport (85.5), Lomira (85), Princeton/Green Lake (45) and Oakfield (3) finished third through seventh.

In the girls meet, Lydia Toshner of Campbellsport swept the hurdles, winning the 100-meter event with a time of :17.39 and the 300-meter event with a time of :48.89.

In the boys meet, Joseph Gardner of Campbellsport won the long jump with a jump of 20-4 and the 100-meter dash with a time of :11.48.

Lutheran Invitational

APPLETON - Fox Valley Lutheran won the girls meet with 197 points, 28 points better than Kettle Moraine Lutheran and took second in the boys meet with 156 points, 28 points behind Lakeside Lutheran.

Winnebago Lutheran took fifth in the girls meet with 59 points and fifth in the boys meet with 76 points.

In the girls meet, Fox Valley Lutheran won three events - the 400-meter relay with a time of :52.28, Alexa Gordee in the triple jump with a jump of 34-4.75 and Nikki Paulsen in the pole vault at a height of 7-1.

In the boys meet, Cavan Dobberstein won the long jump with a jump of 20-11.75 and the 110-meter hurdles with a time of :15.39. Teammate Cody Groth won the 100 meters with a time of :11.15 and the triple jump with a jump of 41-10.5.

Winnebago Lutheran’s Michael Hendrix won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of :41.23 and the pole vault at a height of 12-3.

BOYS GOLF

Xavier 5, Winneconne 3

At High Cliff

Match-play format

Singles: Winston Knobloch W def. Matt Draheim; Dawson Fish X def. Ben Henning; Casey Peters W def. Ryan Draheim; Josh Draheim X def. Matthew Henning; Jon Bertram X def. Julian Bourne; Eddie Oelhafen X def. Ethan Ruedinger.

Scramble Match 1: Charlie Jano/Kyle Watry X def. Jackson Ellis/Collin Braman. Scramble Match 2: Gibson Mueller/Carson Hall W def. Luke Meyer/Andrew Thao.

