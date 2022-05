The Cleveland Guardians are just a different beast in 2022. I was working during the seventh inning of the Cleveland Guardians game against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. The Guards were down 5-1 in the seventh, and over the last few years, the vibe was that the Guards couldn’t tack on four or five runs in an innings. So the game felt over. So I turned off the radio to concentrate on work projects. Time went by, and I find myself getting in the car to go get some late-night snackage, only to hear the Guards were still on. In the 11th. With a 9-9 tie.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 48 MINUTES AGO