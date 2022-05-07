ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Will East outlasts Will South 5-3

By Mary Margaret Johnson
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a battle of two of the top teams in ECIC II, Williamsville East and Williamsville South squared off on the diamond on Friday evening.

Flames with a 2-0 lead through two and a half innings, but in the bottom of the third the Billies cut the lead in half when Cooper Ceferatti slips one up the middle to score Max Graves. It’s now 2-1.

A few batters later, a passed ball brings Cooper Sackel home to tie the game up at two a piece.

In the top of the fifth, Cooper Rossano blasts a shot out to deep right field to score two Flames. Will East jumps out to a 4-2 lead.

A few batters later, Will East knocks an RBI sac fly to center field. Rossano comes home, it’s now 5-2 Flames.

In the bottom of the frame, Ceferatti smacks a sac fly to left to bring Graves in. South closing the gap, 5-3.

That would be the final score in this one as Will East remains unbeaten on the season. Will South moves to 10-3.

