Baldwin Park, CA

3 injured after violent crash involving multiple cars, bus in Baldwin Park

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0ILg_0fVjrZI600

Several people were taken to the hospital with various degrees of injuries following a violent vehicle crash involving a city bus in Baldwin Park.

It appeared that at least three vehicles were involved in the collision Friday night.

Officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. to the intersection of Ramona Boulevard and Downing Avenue.

One person suffered critical injuries in the crash and has head trauma, according to officials. Two others were transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The impact of the collision caused debris from the wreckage to go flying onto the nearby train tracks.

A Metrolink train was seen stopped at the tracks, and a city bus had the windshield shattered on the driver's side.

The area of Ramona Boulevard and Downing Avenue was closed for the investigation with dozens of officers on scene. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No further details were immediately known.

