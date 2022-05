Click here to read the full article. Meet the Family. Jennifer Garner’s kids met John Miller, Jen’s current boyfriend, and his children just days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck announced his engagement with Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer and John’s kids were brought together during the 13 Going On 30 actress’s 50th birthday food drive. The couple reportedly plans to take things to the next level. “They have been keeping their kids separate from their relationship for a long time, but now plan to incorporate their kids more,” a source told Us Weekly in September 2021. Months later on April 16, 2022, the...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 21 DAYS AGO