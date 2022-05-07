ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodlake, CA

67th annual Woodlake Lions Rodeo happening this weekend

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3XcA_0fVjr7uF00

The 67th annual Woodlake Lions Rodeo is kicking off Saturday morning.

The "High Five Rodeo" starts at 10 am.

The program gives developmentally-disabled individuals the opportunity to participate in a modified version of rodeo events.

About 50 participants throughout Tulare County are expected.

They will be paired with cowboys and cowgirls, Miss Woodlake Lions Rodeo, as they go through rodeo-related stations in the arena.

Tomas Garcilazo, a charro and rope artist, will also give up-close demonstrations of his unique talent.

"We are very privileged to come back to the Woodlake Rodeo and now with my greatest companion, my seven-year-old son Louie, it's a pleasure to keep up and share our heritage tradition," he said.

The rodeo goes until Sunday.

To buy your tickets, visit their website .

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

Yippee! Guaranteed Fun at the Lone Star Rodeo in Leitchfield, Kentucky

Giddy-up cowboys, cowgirls, and little cowpokes! The rodeo is coming to town and we're not horsing around. Bulls and broncs, cowboys and cowgirls — the Lone Star Championship Rodeo will have it all! In an action-packed two hours, you'll enjoy extreme competition, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Cowgirls Barrel Racing, Brahma Bull Riding, and more.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Breckenridge Texan

Buckaroos to compete at State track meet on Thursday; send-off planned for Wednesday morning

Five Breckenridge Buckaroos will compete at the UIL’s 2022 Track and Field State Meet on Thursday in Austin. Breckenridge High School Senior Daniel Valdez; juniors Chase Lehr, Sean Cooksey, Adrian Ruiz and Anson Rodgers; and freshman Sawyer Wimberley will travel to Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin for Thursday’s events. BISD Athletic Director Casey Pearce said there will be a send-off for the Buckaroos at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, in front of the high school.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodlake, CA
Local
California Sports
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy