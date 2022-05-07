67th annual Woodlake Lions Rodeo happening this weekend

The 67th annual Woodlake Lions Rodeo is kicking off Saturday morning.

The "High Five Rodeo" starts at 10 am.

The program gives developmentally-disabled individuals the opportunity to participate in a modified version of rodeo events.

About 50 participants throughout Tulare County are expected.

They will be paired with cowboys and cowgirls, Miss Woodlake Lions Rodeo, as they go through rodeo-related stations in the arena.

Tomas Garcilazo, a charro and rope artist, will also give up-close demonstrations of his unique talent.

"We are very privileged to come back to the Woodlake Rodeo and now with my greatest companion, my seven-year-old son Louie, it's a pleasure to keep up and share our heritage tradition," he said.

The rodeo goes until Sunday.