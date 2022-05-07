ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Randallstown NAACP calls on Hogan to declare state of emergency on crime

By Tommie Clark
Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Randallstown NAACP chapter is calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to take a drastic step against crime by issuing a state of emergency. "The violence doesn't stop in the rain, so we can't stop in the rain," Baltimore Ceasefire ambassador Lynn Forman said. On Friday, Baltimore Ceasefire activists called...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 12

LH In MD
3d ago

There are good people in these neighborhoods. The good need to take over the bad by sticking together and speaking up. A major problem is the " I don't know...I didn't see.. " When u see wrong being done. report it. When you know about a wrong that's been done...report it. Take back your communities.

Reply
7
Tracey Johnson
3d ago

I want to know where has everyone been for the past year? Crime on Liberty Road and other conditions have drastically affected our neighborhood and the Powers that Be sat on their ✋️'s.

Reply
4
