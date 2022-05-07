ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbarger County, TX

Lockett tornado damages Texas A&M research center

By Markeshia Jackson
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Erax_0fVjqHkt00

WILBARGER COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The tornado that devastated the town of Lockett on Wednesday, May 4, also left behind extensive damage to the Texas A&M AgriLife Research & Extension Center, destroying valuable research and dozens of plant samples.

Lockett sustains damage following tornado

Rubble, dirt and debris is all that’s left of the Texas A&M AgriLife research center’s greenhouses – a place that performs research that is critical to the success of local agriculture.

“We also are very big on plant breeding here,” Center Director Rick Vierling said. “We do wheat breeding, hibiscus breeding, cow peas, speciality crops, and we are the home to the world’s leading hibiscus breeder.”

After the EF3 tornado hit near the town of Lockett right outside of Vernon, Vierling said he knew the AgriLife Center had taken a hit, a hit that displaced valued research and most of their plants.

“At first, we were very worried about the hisbiscus, as you can see, because a lot of these are unique plants and unique breeding material that’s not availble anywhere else in the world,” Vierling said.

WATCH: Storm cellar door ripped off during Lockett tornado

It’s been the community of Vernon and Lockett that have stepped up and made all the difference in helping the AgriLife Center save what they could and start to rebuild.

“The Vernon High School is allowing us to use their greenhouse, so we were able to quickly move the materials from our damaged greenhouses to the Vernon High school Greenhouse,” Vierling said. “Also, just everyday Vernon citizens came down and took plants and are planting them in their backyard for the summer until we are able to take them back and continue the breeding effort.”

Though it’ll be a while before they completely rebuild, Vierling said with the help of this community, he knows they’ll be in good shape.

Lockett residents picking up the pieces after EF3 tornado levels homes

“We are solving problems for farmers and ranchers, and we’re important to them, so when we needed help, they came and helped, and I didn’t have to ask,” Vierling said.

For now, the focus will be on working together to come back stronger than ever.

For more information on how to help and where to donate, contact the Wilbarger County Sheriffs’ Office at (940) 552-6205.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

WATCH: Tornado hits marijuana farm in Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes spun while a storm moved through Maud, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed to sister station KOCO 5 that a tornado hit a marijuana farm. They have not said if anyone was injured. Video above was captured the moment the tornado hit the marijuana farm and other areas near...
MAUD, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vernon, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Wilbarger County, TX
Wilbarger County, TX
Government
Vernon, TX
Government
WREG

‘I’m in a tornado!’: Arkansas farmer catches viral video of storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#The Tornado#Wheat#Kfdx#Texas A M Agrilife#The Agrilife Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
KXAN

WATCH: Storm cellar door ripped off during North Texas tornado

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A viewer in the path of Wednesday’s tornado warned storms in Texoma captured a moment you’ve got to see. While seeking refuge from the confirmed tornado that was on the ground in Wilbarger County near Lockett, the doors of the cellar were ripped from their hinges. Thankfully, no one was injured. […]
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Argument over underwear leads to stabbing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New details emerge in the early morning assault that involved a stabbing and another man getting hit on the head with a one by four piece of wood. A call came in at 6:53 a.m. Monday morning when the reporting party said they saw the suspect running through the alleyway located […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
KSN News

Tornado destroys local farmer’s dream

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Rivera family nearly lost everything during the tornado that struck Andover and parts of Sedgwick County on Friday, April 29. The family had been renting a farm for nearly 18 months before the tornado hit. They were just one day away from closing the deal and becoming the property owners. The […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy