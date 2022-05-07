ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

Cordova gas station owner roughed up and robbed

By Melissa Moon
 3 days ago

CORDOVA, Tenn. -The owner of a Cordova Shell station was attacked by three armed men while she was closing up last weekend.

Surveillance video from the convenience store on North Germantown Parkway shows three masked men, with guns drawn, exit a car and storm the store.

One of the robbers goes straight for the owner, pushing her, and the other two go behind the counter and start taking cash and cigarettes.

The owner told investigators she had just turned off the outside lights when they ambushed her. Police said the victim was put in a headlock and forced to open the registers.

“They hurt her neck when they shoved her, and she said they came over to the safe and shoved her on the ground,” said Helen Hargrave.

Hargrave was working the cash register Friday. She said she helps at the store from time to time and wishes she had been the one behind the counter that night.

“It really makes me want to cry because she is such a sweet woman and didn’t deserve that,” said Hargrave. “It just made me boil with anger.”

Police said the robbers got away with cigarettes, lighters, other tobacco products, and $3,000.

Hargrave said she will be on the lookout for robbers and wants them stopped before someone is seriously hurt.

“It’s a good thing nobody got shot because other people have been shot and hurt, but it’s just terrible. Terrible things like this happen,” said Hargrave.

Police said the robbers left in a small dark blue or black car.

If you have any information that can help investigators call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

