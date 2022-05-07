'Burnout pandemic' impacting women in the workforce, study shows

Creativity is often a positive characteristic of ADHD. Diffuse thinking can be an asset. Receiving an ADHD diagnosis can help someone use their creativity to their advantage. My recently published book Andrews Awesome Adventures with His ADHD Brain (MSI Press, LLC, 2022) shares my son’s experiences having inattentive-type ADHD, and my insights on parenting an ADHD child. In doing research for the book, I came to discover the hidden benefits associated with my son’s ADHD and how reinforcing those strengths could help him to be successful in all areas of his life. Noted Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Edward (Ned) Hallowell believes ADHD can be a gift, and those with ADHD can be intelligent, creative, imaginative, and thrive when faced with a challenge.

