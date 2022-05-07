ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

TRACK ROUNDUP: PC's Wadsworth leads area state bids so far

By Staff report
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

PUNTA GORDA — Sidney Rootz will head to next week’s Class 3A state track and field championships as Charlotte’s lone automatic qualifier following the Region 3A-3 meet Friday at Charlotte High.

Thursday, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay competed in the Region 2A-3 meet where Pirates senior Tyler Wadsworth made a splash and the Mantas dominated the high jump.

Rootz won the javelin event with a toss of 104-2 feet (31.75 meters). The top two placers in each event in each region earn automatic berths to the state meet with the remainder of the field filled by at-large bids of the next best times and distances.

On the boys’ side, Brayan Augustin and Matthew Kelly will wait to see if their names are called for at-large bids. Augustin finished fourth in the high jump while Kelly was fifth in the pole vault.

On the girls’ side Adaora Edeoga will wait to see if her fourth-place showing in the shot put was good enough for an invite.

At-large bids will be determined by TFRRS Florida on Saturday.

On Thursday, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay each had some strong showings at the Region 2A-3 meet in Davenport. At-large bids were verified Friday morning.

Wadsworth qualified for state in three running events, by winning the 800 (1:55.57), finishing second in the 1600 (4:16.02) and earning an at-large bid with in the 3200 (10:02.78). His times in the 800 and 1600 set new school records.

Daunte Douglas reached state by winning the long jump (21-10.25) and earning an at-large bid in the triple jump (42-5.5). Lashawn Powell joined Douglas in both events by finishing second in the triple jump (42-6.75) and getting an at-large bid in the long jump (20-11.75).

Lemon Bay’s boys and girls each swept the two automatic bids in the high jump. Riley Willis (6-1.5) and Jace Huber (6-1.5) took the boys’ event while Natalee Brown (5-1.75) and Presley Engelauf (5-1.75) took first and second in the girls’ event.

Engelauf also snared an automatic invite with a second-place finish in the javelin (108-5). Brown nabbed an at-large bid in the triple jump (35-1).

Two other Mantas picked up automatic bids – Sierra Blaney won the discus with a toss of 95-1 while Olivia Becker took second (88-5).

