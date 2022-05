Coaches coach and players play, but when it comes to dealing with the officials, Ime Udoka would prefer to have that on his to-do list as well. The Boston Celtics head coach said after a narrow 103-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that his team prides itself on playing through things, but there were moments he noticed the C's complaining to the refs to their own detriment and that he should be the one to talk to the officials.

