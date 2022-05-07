Marco Rubio Introduces Bill to Stop Imports of Russian Agriculture, Seafood

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced the “Protecting American Food Producers from Russia’s Market Distortions.”

Rubio’s proposal “would prohibit the importation of Russian agricultural products, raw materials, and food — including beef, pork, poultry, fruits, vegetables, fish, seafood, cheese, and milk — until certain conditions are met.” Russia imposed a similar ban on American products in 2014 when the U.S. opposed that nation’s invasion of the Crimea.

“For nearly a decade, Russia unfairly punished American producers, and it is time to level the playing field,” Rubio said. “A war criminal such as Putin should not be allowed to have an unfair advantage over American food producers.”

Rubio’s bill ensures his proposal would end if Russia starts to import American products and withdraws its forces from Ukraine. The proposal would also end if the “president has received credible commitments from the Russian government that it will no longer engage in hostile action against Ukraine. “

The bill was sent to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. So far, there are no Senate cosponsors and no companion measure in the U.S. House.