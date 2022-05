JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO — Not only is Steubenville looking to add an honorary Dean Martin statue at Historic Fort Steuben, but another statue is now being considered. "We're also looking to add a Baron Von Steuben statue here," Ft. Steuben Operations Director Paul Zuros said. "The name stake of our community here, our city, also the name sake of the Fort."

