1 rescued from car trapped on flooded road in Emmitsburg, Maryland after heavy rainfall

Two barges are now stopped in the Potomac River after breaking loose this weekend and making their way down choppy waters in West Virginia, according to authorities. First a "construction barge carrying a Caterpillar excavator and other equipment" broke loose on Saturday evening, followed by another barge on Sunday afternoon, Christiana Hanson, a spokesperson for the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park, said.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Six people were taken to a hospital Sunday after a five-car crash on U.S. Route 50 in Annapolis. Maryland State Police said the cars collided in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 and traffic was being diverted onto Whitehall Road. State police tweeted that all lanes...
One person died after a garbage truck flipped onto its side in Riverdale Park, Maryland, on Thursday, authorities say. The victim was the truck's driver, the Prince George's County fire department said. The victim’s name was not immediately released. The truck overturned at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the...
A crash on Route 40 sent two people to the hospital, one with a deer entangled into the victim's neck, according to developing reports and authorities. A Kia that was heading west when it struck a deer that went into the eastbound lane and hit a Jeep, overturning it Monday, May 9 in Frederick County, according to the Maryland State Police said.
A 62-year-old welder died in a fall from a Ferris wheel in New Jersey Monday, May 2, NJ Advance Media reported.The subcontractor was killed while working at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, an Ocean City amusement park, President Jay Gillian said in a statement. Gillian also is the city's mayor. Robert W…
Numerous of recordings taken of people without their knowledge were recovered from the home of a deceased Baltimore County music instructor, authorities said. Scott Tiemann, 46, taught music lessons at several schools in the area as well as at his Pikesville home up until his death, Baltimore Count…
Oakland, Md. (WDTV) - A North Carolina man wanted for homicide was arrested in Maryland following a police chase that started in West Virginia. At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Friday, the Maryland State Police were notified by West Virginia police of a vehicle pursuit that was going into Maryland from West Virginia on I-68, according to a release.
A $10,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a recent Maryland CVS shooting, authorities said. Detectives have released surveillance photos of a suspect in the incident at the store on Georgia Avenue in Gaithersburg. Initial investigation revealed the suspect attempted to steal...
Details have been released in a crash involving an overturned garbage truck that killed its Washington DC driver in Maryland Park last week. Checcia Durham, 43, struck a curb and overturned the truck at the intersection of East-West Highway and 44th Place around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — A crash in Boonsboro left one dead and another in the hospital. Around 3:59 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to an accident in the 200 block of N Main Street. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to shock trauma in Baltimore. Police are still […]
A man killed when another driver ran a stop sign on Thursday has been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office. The crash occurred when Jeffrey Heishman, driving a GMC Canyon, and another vehicle were on Route 74 in Chanceford Township around 4:22 p.m., according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of May 6. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Stephen Wahl, 29, of the Hooversville area — wanted for domestic charges Robert Harbaugh Jr., […]
EDGEWOOD, Md. — Maryland State Police continue to investigate what they are calling a hit-and-run pedestrian accident that left a man injured and his 5-year-old son dead. The driver of the car involved in the crash spoke with 11 News. He said he did contact police after the accident.
An accident involving a FedEx truck driver and an 18-year-old girl has left one person dead, Pennsylvania state police say. The FedEx truck hit the 18-year-old’s vehicle along Interstate 81 at mile marker 88.6 in Union Township around 12:16 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, according to a release by state police.
LANSDOWNE, Md. — Dozens of distraught families are demanding answers from Mount Zion Cemetery over the poor condition of their loved ones' gravesites. The cemetery on Hollins Ferry Road in Lansdowne is overgrown with weeds, tall grass and wildflowers. There are broken headstones, collapsing burial locations, a collection of uninstalled headstones and some markers are missing altogether. Some sites are now watery graves.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police responded to a shooting at the 600 block of Oak Hill Ave. on Thursday, finding a 43-year-old Hagerstown woman with a gunshot wound. They responded to the scene around 4:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They found the woman with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She […]
A man died after another driver went through a York County stop sign without stopping and crashed into his vehicle, authorities said. The man who was killed — who hasn’t yet been publicly identified — was driving a GMC Canyon south on Route 74 in Chanceford Township when the crash happened around 4:22 p.m., according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
UPDATE: The make has been rescued and is being evaluated by EMS personnel. Original story below… ——— FALLSTON, MD—Crews on the scene of a swiftwater rescue in the Fallston area. At just after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, units responded to the Gunpowder River in the Harford Road area for reports of a male clinging to a kayak in the river. …
