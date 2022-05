The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial took a strange turn when the former couple's doorman gave a decidedly bizarre video deposition that left the judge and attorneys nearly speechless. Alejandro Romero, who once worked at the Los Angeles apartment building where Depp and Heard previously lived, was seen actively vaping, driving and taking a soda break during his pre-recorded testimony shown on day ten of the high profile case. Romero specifically spoke of an incident when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his then-wife were seemingly terrified that an intruder may have been in their home after...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO