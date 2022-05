2022 PFL 3 results: Rory MacDonald makes quick work of Brett Cooper

Rory MacDonald kicked off his 2022 PFL season with a slick submission Friday in Arlington, Texas.

At 2022 PFL 3, MacDonald (23-8-1) dominated opponent Brett Cooper (28-16) on the ground before he ended the fight with a rear-naked choke at 2:23 of Round 1. The finish at Esports Stadium earned him six points as he vies for playoff contention.

MacDonald almost immediately got the fight to the canvas and moved to mount. From there, he softened up Cooper with strikes but the American fighter gave the Canadian his back. From there, MacDonald swiftly locked in his squeeze and got the tap.

With the win, MacDonald bounces back from a two-fight skid. His most recent win was his 2021 season debut, when he submitted Curtis Millender with a similar rear-naked choke.

As for Cooper, he falls to 2-3 in his most recent five fights. Prior to a non-season win for PFL in 2021 that earned him 2022 season entry, Cooper competed for Bellator, KSW, and ACA among other promotions.

Rory MacDonald def. Brett Cooper via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:23

Larissa Pacheco def. Zamzagul Fayzallanova via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:25

Dilano Taylor def. Joao Zeferino via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Genah Fabian def. Julia Budd via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Sadibou Sy def. Nikolay Aleksakhin via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Jarrah Al-Silawi def. Gleison Tibau via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Olena Kolesnyk def. Abigail Montes via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Martina Jindrova def. Vanessa Melo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

