Texas tennis earns sweeps in NCAA Tournament 1st round
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s tennis teams swept their first-round opponents at the Texas Tennis Center in the Austin Regional on Friday.
The UT Women are the No. 3 seed, and they earned a 4-0 sweep against Ball State.
Since Howard Joffe took over the program, the Longhorns are 6-0 in first-round matches. The team improved their overall record to 21-4 with the victory.
Texas will now face Michigan for a second-round match that will take place Saturday at 3 p.m.
The UT Men’s team has had a rough ride this season due to many injuries, but they still managed to finish 16-10 overall and make the tournament.
The No. 12 Longhorns swept Idaho in their first-round match also at the Texas Tennis Center.
It’s the ninth year in a row Texas advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Their next opponent will be LSU for a match that will take place Saturday at 12 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 0