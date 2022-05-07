ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas tennis earns sweeps in NCAA Tournament 1st round

By Jonathan Thomas
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s tennis teams swept their first-round opponents at the Texas Tennis Center in the Austin Regional on Friday.

The UT Women are the No. 3 seed, and they earned a 4-0 sweep against Ball State.

Since Howard Joffe took over the program, the Longhorns are 6-0 in first-round matches. The team improved their overall record to 21-4 with the victory.

Texas will now face Michigan for a second-round match that will take place Saturday at 3 p.m.

The UT Men’s team has had a rough ride this season due to many injuries, but they still managed to finish 16-10 overall and make the tournament.

The No. 12 Longhorns swept Idaho in their first-round match also at the Texas Tennis Center.

It’s the ninth year in a row Texas advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Their next opponent will be LSU for a match that will take place Saturday at 12 p.m.

