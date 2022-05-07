ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, KS

KBI: Neighbor arrested in connection to Allen County homicide

By Daniel Fair
 3 days ago

ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has made an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred in La Harpe on Wednesday.

A news release from the KBI says that around 4:10 p.m. on Friday, 78-year-old Raymond Maloney was arrested at his home in La Harpe, Kansas, accused of killing Richard Diehl, 68, on May 4.

The KBI says Maloney and Diehl were neighbors.

Maloney was arrested without incident. He was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The investigation is still ongoing.

