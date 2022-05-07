Motorist charged in bicyclist's death

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 57-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run collision this week that killed a bicyclist in Old Irving Park.

Phil Pinkawa faces one felony count of failure to report a fatal accident, Chicago police announced Friday.

He allegedly is the driver of the vehicle that struck 22-year-old Nick Parlingayan on Wednesday night in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. Police say the vehicle drove away after the collision.

Parlingayan’s death is the third involving a bicyclist in Chicago this year. Safety advocates have said it demonstrates how the city could be doing more to make biking safer.

Pinkawa is expected in court Saturday, police said.