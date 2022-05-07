ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Motorist charged in bicyclist's death

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BgRmS_0fVjnMdN00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 57-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run collision this week that killed a bicyclist in Old Irving Park.

Phil Pinkawa faces one felony count of failure to report a fatal accident, Chicago police announced Friday.

He allegedly is the driver of the vehicle that struck 22-year-old Nick Parlingayan on Wednesday night in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. Police say the vehicle drove away after the collision.

Parlingayan’s death is the third involving a bicyclist in Chicago this year. Safety advocates have said it demonstrates how the city could be doing more to make biking safer.

Pinkawa is expected in court Saturday, police said.

Comments / 2

Related
WGN News

Man charged in fatal Old Irving Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A 57-year-old Chicago man has been charged with a felony in connection a hit-and-run crash that left a 22-year-old bicyclist dead, officials said. Phil Pankawa of the 2900 block of North Troy Avenue was charged with one felony count of failure to report a deadly accident. Nick Parlingayan, 22, was riding his bike […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Motorist#Pinkawa
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
CBS Chicago

'It can still happen to you:' Albany Park man shot four times in legs while trying to park car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Albany Park neighborhood man was shot four times on his way home from work in a seemingly random attack. The man, Averi Dodd, is now out of the hospital – and he talked exclusively Friday with CBS 2's Sabrina Franza. When Dodd was robbed this week at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Gunnison Street, he was just trying to find a place to park. Now, he says he can't even bear to cross the street at that corner again. "The whole ride, I just knew I couldn't walk no more. The whole ride. I just...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WGN News

North Chicago man mowing lawn killed in drive-by shooting

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A North Chicago man mowing his lawn was killed Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting, police said. Just before 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Jackson Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a 49-year-old man critically injured from at least one gunshot. […]
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged after using emergency exit to slide down wing of plane at O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A California man was arrested at O'Hare International Airport after sliding down the wing of a plane. According to Chicago police, a man was on a plane that was approaching a gate around 4:30 a.m., when he pulled the emergency exit and walked onto the wing of the plane.Police said the man then slid down the wing of the plane, onto the airfield. The man, Randy Frank Davila of Escondido, California, was taken into custody on the spot at 4:37 a.m. Thursday.He is charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and is due in Misdemeanor Court (Br. 23) at 9 a.m. June 27.
CHICAGO, IL
WLWT 5

ISP: Arrest made after woman found dead along Indiana highway

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have made an arrest two months after a woman was found dead along a highway in Indiana. It happened March 1 when Indiana State Police responded to a report of a person lying in the gravel on I-70. When troopers arrived they found an African-American woman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy