ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Warhol Monroe portrait set to smash records at New York sales

By TIMOTHY A. CLARY, Peter HUTCHISON
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oL8a5_0fVjnGL100
A journalist takes photos during a press preview March 21, 2022 in New York as Christie's announces "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" by Andy Warhol will lead its Marquee Week of sales in May /AFP

An Andy Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe worth an estimated $200 million headlines this month's spring sales in New York that collectors say are among the most anticipated ever.

Christie's expects Warhol's 1964 "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" to become the priciest 20th century artwork when the auction house puts it under the hammer on Monday.

Not to be outdone, competitor Sotheby's is offering $1 billion of modern and contemporary art including the second helping of the famed Macklowe Collection, during its marquee week in May.

"The excitement is certainly unprecedented," Joan Robledo-Palop, a collector and CEO of Zeit Contemporary Art in New York City, told AFP, about the buzz surrounding this season's auctions.

The 40 inch (100 centimeter) by 40 inch silk-screen Warhol is part of a series of portraits the pop artist made of Monroe following her death from a drug overdose in August 1962.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtgRS_0fVjnGL100
A woman poses in front of Pablo Picassoâs "Femme nue couchÃ©e" during Sotheby's spring sales press preview in New York on May 6, 2022 /AFP

They became known as the "Shot" series after a visitor to Warhol's "Factory" studio in Manhattan fired a gun at them, piercing the portraits which were later repaired.

Alex Rotter, head of 20th and 21st century art at Christie's, has called the portrait "the most significant 20th century painting to come to auction in a generation."

The current most expensive 20th century auctioned work is Picasso's "Women of Algiers," which fetched $179.4 million in 2015.

The auction record for a Warhol is the $104.5 million paid for "Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster)" in 2013.

Other highlights offered by Christie's include Jean-Michel Basquiat's "Portrait of the Artist as a Young Derelict" (1982), expected to go for more than $30 million, and "Untitled (Shades of Red)" by Mark Rothko, tipped to fetch up to $80 million.

The auction house is also offering three Claude Monet oil on canvases that are predicted to sell for upwards of $30 million each.

- Rothko, Picasso, Richter -

"Every couple of decades you have a sale where the quality is so high that you don't see all of this at once normally. This season really grew into one of those unique moments," Rotter told AFP.

After selling the first batch of works from the Macklowe Collection -- the most expensive to hit the market at $600 million -- last fall, Sotheby's will auction the remaining 30 items when its sales open on May 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPcOo_0fVjnGL100
Workers move Christina Quarles's "Night Fell Upon Us Up On Us" during Sotheby's New York press preview on May 6, 2022 /AFP

Highlights include Gerhard Richter's 1975 "Seascape," estimated at up to $35 million, and Rothko's "Untitled" from 1960 that has a high-end pre-sale estimate of $50 million.

Sotheby's said its modern evening auction of 19th and 20th century works, including by Pablo Picasso and Philip Guston, is its "most valuable" in the category in 15 years.

Picasso's "Femme nue couchÃ©e" is appearing at auction for the first time, and Sotheby's expects it to fetch more than $60 million. Other highlights include a Monet view of Venice tipped to fetch $50 million.

Brooke Lampley, head of sales for global fine art at Sotheby's, said she expects records to be broken across categories.

"The art market is very strong. That's why we see such an amazing array of works on offer this season," she told AFP.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Jackson Pollock Drip Painting Expected to Fetch $45 M. at Christie’s

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s has unveiled an abstract painting by Jackson Pollock featuring the postwar painter’s signature ‘drip’ style that will be auctioned next month. Number 31 (1949) will hit the block during an evening sale in New York on May 12 dedicated to art produced in the 20th century. It is expected to fetch a price in excess of $45 million and will be offered without a guarantee. Pollock completed the work, which stands at 31-by-22-inches, in 1949, during a formative time in his career when he produced a series of drip paintings. The works would...
VISUAL ART
Variety

‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’ Review: The Rare Tabloid Exposé That Sets the Record Straight

Click here to read the full article. The word “tabloid” has a sleazy mystique. It’s such a potent word that it can influence the way you think about the subjects that fall into that category. “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes” is a documentary that dives into what we think of as the most tawdry and sensational aspects of the Marilyn Monroe story: her death, on August 4, 1962, from an overdose of barbiturates; the hideous downward spiral of depression and narcotics that led up to it; and, buried deep in the weeds of all of that, the...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Leaves Everyone Green With Envy With Her Stunning Met Gala Look

Gwen Stefani made her triumphant return to the Met Gala on Monday (May 2). The fashion icon and better half of Blake Shelton attended the 2022 event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in support of the Costume institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit. The night’s theme was “gilded glamour,” and Gwen, 52, delivered on it in her own way: by outshining them all in a billowy, bright, and beautiful green-yellow outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
womenfitness.net

Valentina Beli: Belarusian Fashion Supermodel, Handbag Designer and Influencer Talks about Her Success Story

You have walked the runways for the world’s finest fashion designers and brands namely Chanel, BCBG, Kenzo, Karl Lagerfeld, and more. You have also appeared in editorials for magazines including L’Officiel, Harper’s Bazaar, and Grazia. Tell us more about your experience working for them and how these professional achievements have acted as a motivator to further your professional career as a supermodel and also as a catalyst to achieve spectacular heights in modeling?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Mark Rothko
Person
Philip Guston
Person
Gerhard Richter
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Person
Pablo Picasso
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Claude Monet
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

The De Beers Cullinan Blue Diamond Shatters Estimates to Sell for $57.5 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A collector just gave whole new meaning to the phrase “feeling blue,” after snapping up the world’s largest blue diamond to ever come to auction. The De Beers Cullinan Blue, a 15.10-carat step-cut diamond, sold Wednesday at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong to an anonymous buyer by telephone, according to the auction house. The gem, the only blue diamond over 15 carats to ever appear at auction, had a pre-sale high estimate of $48 million. When the bidding was over, it had hammered down for nearly $10 million more: $57,470,391. “The De Beers Blue captivated me...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Auction#Art Sales#Sotheby#Macklowe Collection#Zeit Contemporary Art
Elle

Amal Clooney Trades in Her Nine-to-Five Attire for the Perfect Party-Girl Sheer Top and Stilettos

Amal Clooney is known for her workwear style sensibilities, but last night, she proved that she also knows how to dress for off-duty fun. The human rights lawyer was photographed getting dinner in New York City in a look that shed her usual serious attire. After the ivory shift dress and sleek trench coat that she had been wearing earlier that day, Clooney slipped into a slinky sequined top, worn loosely tucked into a pair of blue jeans with raw hems.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner’s $225 Million Malibu Estate Has a Cliffside Elevator to the Beach

Click here to read the full article. Malibu real estate prices have been booming in recent years, but this hilltop home is sure to break sale records for both Malibu and the state of California. The $225 million oceanside estate is being sold by former Disney executive Michael Eisner, who served as CEO of Walt Disney Co. from 1984 to 2005. He and his wife, Jane, purchased their first parcel of land here in the mid-1990s and have been adding adjacent lots since then. In total, the estate comprises five parcels of land and was gradually constructed over decades until it...
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Robb Report

This Surrealist Cartier Watch Just Sold for $1.5 Million, Breaking a World Record

Click here to read the full article. This watch may look like a circa 1930s Dalí painting, but its price is pure 2022. A 1967 Cartier London Crash just sold for $1.5 million, almost double its high estimate and a new world record. The 18-karat yellow-gold timepiece is one of the earliest editions to have come to auction, according to Loupe This, the relatively new online auction house that led the sale. “The Crash has a reputation as a sought-after watch that isn’t released by Cartier very often,” Eric Ku, a co-founder of Loupe This, wrote about the watch. “With its mysterious...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Betty White’s Adorable $10.6 Million Brentwood Home Will Go to One Lucky Buyer — See Photos

Betty White has been gone for four months and she is still sadly missed. For anyone looking for a piece of Hollywood history, her beloved Brentwood home has come up for sale of $10.575 million. The family-friendly neighborhood has long been a celebrity favorite for A-list stars like Reese Witherspoon, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gwyneth Paltrow, so this property should be snapped up pretty quickly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mansionglobal.com

A Sprawling $72 Million Waterfront Hamptons Estate Is Headed to the Market

This compound in the Hamptons is headed to the market. A more than 9-acre estate in the Hamptons—which was a part of the area’s biggest residential real estate deal of 2021—is set to hit the market Tuesday for $72 million, Mansion Global has learned. It will become one of the most expensive homes on the market in the area.
REAL ESTATE
AFP

AFP

61K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy