Woman Blames Unsecure Cover After Falling Into Manhole

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Colorado Springs stepped on a manhole cover and fell right into the hole! She was taken to the emergency room.

Her fall was captured on a security camera.

Sarah Brown injured her left shin, has sore shoulders and cuts on her leg. She said that she reported the problem to the city, but days later, still no fix.

The cover is still loose four days after her fall.

“If a kid comes over here and it happens, they’re gonna go right to the bottom and they can sustain more damage than what I did,” said Brown.

The city said they are investigating the manhole cover.