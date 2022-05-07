ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New state COVID report shows cases up in Southwest Florida ahead of Mother's Day

By Kenan Scott
 4 days ago
A new state Covid-19 report released Friday shows that cases are back on the rise in Southwest Florida, and a Lee Health doctor says that he expects Mother's Day weekend to cause those cases to spike even further.

Though many hope the worst of the pandemic is behind us, new data released by the Florida Department of Health shows cases climbing back up again.

It's the last thing some Southwest Floridians want to hear.

“Everybody’s over it, really," says Cindy McClanahan.

Dr. Pravnav Shah is an infectious disease doctor with Lee Health who says that he's seen a slight increase in Covid cases at his own practice over the last couple weeks - a sign that we're not out of the woods yet.

“It seems like this strain, what is going on, is not as severe. Plus, a lot of our population is boosted and vaccinated so I think both of that is playing a role in having more cases but not as severe. But only time will tell.”

That sentiment is backed up in the state's new COVID-19 report released late Friday.

Our area over the last two weeks showing Charlotte County with 249 new cases, a 10.5% positivity rate.

Collier County has a 10.1% positivity rate, and Lee County has the same positivity rate and 903 new cases.

All three coastal counties are above the state positivity rate at 9%.

Dr. Shah says that it serves as a reminder to be safe when gathering with family and friends.

“We need to be cautious about what we do. Absolutely, whatever the plans are, go ahead and do that but in a safe manner. Wear masks if it’s indoor, get vaccinated and boosted.”

It's why some we spoke to aren't taking any chances this Mother's Day weekend.

“This weekend, a lot of us are getting together and yes, I’m wearing a mask. Just because. It’s family, but still. And they’ve all been sick,” says Cindy.

You can the new state report here.

TheBeesKnees
3d ago

Covid is just a cold:/flu. I am unvaxxed, almost 60 and had it 3 weeks ago. Wow I lived. It’s all a scare tactic to keep everyone in a tizzy.

Key West Conch
3d ago

It’s projected 100 Million new cases will occur this fall. This is very, very bad news.

Yana Bostongirl

What Lurks Beneath: Terrifying Video of Shark Infested Waters in Florida Released

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office urged water enthusiasts to exercise caution after they released a video on Facebook that shows an aerial view of dozens of sharks on Florida's Gulf coast. This is what the agency said in the Facebook post: “A day in the water is a fun way to beat our Florida heat, but it’s important to be aware of the dangers below the water as well as above.”
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis To Sign Bill That Designates November 7 As ‘Victims of Communism Day’ in Florida’s Public Schools

A bill that was approved unanimously during Florida's legislative season, was passed to Governor Ron DeSantis on May 5 for signing into law. Bill HB395 was approved without objection in both the house and the senate, and was introduced and sponsored by Republican Reps. David Borrero and Alex Rizo and Republican Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. It proposes that November 7 will be designated as 'Victims of Communism Day'
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The IRS dropped its demand to upload selfies, so why is Florida still requiring them?

Taxpayers, lawmakers and digital privacy advocates rebelled earlier this year when the IRS announced plans to require taxpayers to upload selfies if they wanted online access to their tax records. The selfies were needed by an identity verification service, ID.me, to compare with applicants’ government-issued ID photos, the IRS said. Following an outcry from both sides of the political ...
FLORIDA STATE
