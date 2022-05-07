ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Fired custodian accused of contacting more students

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police said more students are now tied to a Guilderland Central School District custodian who was charged with rape in March. Police said the investigation revealed Raquan Dyson had more contact with students.

This time it was through social media only. The school district and police are reminding parents to tell their children to be mindful of their social media use.

Dyson, 28, was charged with rape after police said he went to the home of a 14-year-old girl to have sex with her. Dyson was employed as a custodian at Farnsworth Middle School in the Guilderland school district. Police said he’d previously had sexual contact with the victim.

Anyone who believes their student was contacted by Dyson, they’re urged to call Guilderland police.

