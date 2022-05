GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — In South Jersey, police in Atlantic County are searching for the person responsible for vandalizing the burial plaque of a World War II veteran. Police believe the suspect who dug up the brass plague from a nearby cemetery then tried selling it for cash at a scrapyard. The brass plaque has the name Thomas Smith on it and in the middle, you can see the words “World War II.” Police confirm Smith was a veteran from the area. Officers also say the plaque was taken from Germania Cemetery in Galloway Township last week. Police say the thief...

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO