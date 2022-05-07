ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

RailRiders snap six-game losing streak

 3 days ago

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Rochester Red Wings 8-7 in 10 innings on Friday evening at Frontier Field.

The RailRiders scored a run in the top of the tenth for their third lead of the game and held on to snap a six-game losing skid.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took its first lead of the series in the top of the first. With runners on the corners, Oswald Peraza and Estevan Florial executed a double steal. Florial took second, allowing Peraza to steal home for a 1-0 advantage.

The RailRiders added three runs in the second on a walk, two hits and an error, paced by an RBI double from Armando Alvarez and a run-scoring single from Matt Pita for a 4-0 lead. Rochester, however, halved the deficit in their half of the second.

The Red Wings scored three times against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Matt Krook in the bottom of the fourth to take a 5-4 edge, including scoring the go-ahead run on a sac fly from Luis Garcia.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with three runs off Cade Cavalli in the top of the fifth, knocking the Rochester starter from the game. A Max McDowell double plated Florial to tie the game and Jose Peraza followed with a two-run double for a 7-5 lead. The Wings would again answer with a run in the bottom of the sixth and one more in the seventh to tie the game at seven.

In the tenth, pinch runner Evan Alexander scored on a single by McDowell to give the RailRiders the 8-7 lead. In the bottom of the tenth, the Red Wings loaded the bases but could not manage another rally.

Krook allowed six runs, five earned, on eight hits while striking out only one. Cavalli was tagged for the first seven runs, six earned, on seven hits with six strikeouts and four walks.

Greg Weissert (1-0) pitched the final two innings for his first win of the season while Francisco Perez (0-1) was saddled with the loss.

Jose Peraza had his first three-hit game of the year and McDowell added a pair of knocks. That duo and Alvarez drove in two runs apiece.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester play a doubleheader on Saturday at 1:05 P.M. Deivi Garcia and Clarke Schmidt are set to start for the RailRiders while the Red Wings are slated to throw Sterling Sharp and Logan Verrett.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 2-1 decision to the Rochester Red Wings in Sunday's series finale at Frontier Field. Rochester took five out of six in the series and sent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre out with a third straight loss. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the...
