Jason of Beverly Hills Shares Closer Look at A$AP Rocky's Custom Ring Worn in D.M.B Video

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason of Beverly Hills has just released a closer look at the custom ring that was commissioned by A$AP Rocky for the recent D.M.B music video. Seen one minute and fifty seconds into the video, fans can see the work of JBH in the form of a statuette two-finger style ring...

