Sheriff’s deputies arrest trailer thief after a car chase

Tulsa police ask the public to help identify, truck and trailer thief

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (05/06; 10:02 p.m.) — After a pursuit Friday night, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) detained the man who stole a trailer from a local business near 1st and Peoria on April 24, 2022.

Scott Walden with RCSO told FOX23 deputies tried to stop the driver, and a pursuit ensued on 56th Street North and Yale.

Tulsa police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen trailer.

According to police, the trailer were stolen around 8:35 p.m. on April 24, 2022 at a business near 1st and Peoria.

The suspect was last seen driving a white, older model Chevy pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

©2022 Cox Media Group