Stefanovicz resigns from Manchester school board

Melanie Stefanovicz has announced her resignation from the Manchester Board of Education after serving more than six years.

MANCHESTER — After more than six years on the Board of Education, Democrat Melanie Stefanovicz resigned from the position April 25.

Stefanovicz said she is looking forward to spending more time with her family and maintaining a work-life balance.

“It has been a pleasure to serve the students, the amazing educators, the parents, and the residents of the town of Manchester for the past 6½ years,” Stefanovicz said. “I have enjoyed contributing to the success of Manchester schools and I am excited at the bright future it has before it.

RESIGNATION

LEAVING: Melanie Stefanovicz, who has been on the Manchester Board of Education for 6½ years

WHAT’S NEXT? Manchester Democrats are expected to nominate a candidate to replace her. The Board of Education will make the appointment, and the new member will serve until November, at which point voters will elect a candidate to serve out the rest of Stefanovicz’s term, which ends in 2024.

“Thank you to the community for believing in me,” she said.

In a statement, Democratic Town Chairman Michael Pohl thanked Stefanovicz for her service on the school board.

“Melanie has been a champion for our children,” Pohl said. “I am so grateful for her service to our town and especially our students.”

Pohl said the party will soon seek a candidate to fill the vacancy left by Stefanovicz’s departure. The remaining members of the Board of Education will have the final say over the appointment but would typically follow the party’s recommendation.

In November, a candidate will be elected to serve the rest of Stefanovicz’s term, which runs through 2024.

Democrats hold a 6-3 majority on the Board of Education.

Stefanovicz was first elected to the board in 2015. Democrats at the time lauded her track record, enthusiasm, and commitment to the children of Manchester.

Stefanovicz won re-election last year, receiving the most votes with 5,724, according to results from the secretary of the state’s office. Fellow Democrats Tracy Patterson and Chris Pattacini finished second and third with vote totals of 5,573 and 5,550, respectively.

Pattacini, whom Stefanovicz nominated to be the school board’s new chairman in 2021, said the board would miss her leadership. He also acknowledged the difficulty that school board members face trying to juggle responsibilities as public servants.

Serving on the board “not only takes away from your personal life but also the time you can spend with family and the like,” Pattacini said. “So thank you very much for your commitment to serving the community.”

Stefanovicz has worked at Eversource Energy since 2018, and recently started a new position as an information technology supervisor at the company, according to her LinkedIn page.

She received a Bachelor of Business Administration in economics and finance from the University of Hartford.