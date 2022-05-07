ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Father dies rescuing 6-year-old son from near-drowning at Lake Harding in Alabama

By Jatavia O'Neal
WTVM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Search efforts are underway following a drowning at Lake Harding in Alabama. Officers received calls at approximately 4:30 CT about the incident. Officials...

www.wtvm.com

Dawn Marshall-Sauble
3d ago

🙏🙏🙏 A single act of courage from a father for his family that I’m sure will always be a blessing. May this family be surrounded by strength and prayers

