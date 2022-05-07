Father dies rescuing 6-year-old son from near-drowning at Lake Harding in Alabama

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says their preliminary investigation reveals it was a single vehicle accident that seriously injured a teenager Friday night, but the victim’s family believes something else happened.
A north Alabama man arrested last week and charged with fatally shooting his brother has now been charged with murdering his father in the same incident, authorities said Thursday. The Jackson County sheriff’s office announced that Matthew Edward Garren, 33 of Pisgah, has been charged with a second count of...
The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Only on WAAY 31, the mother of missing Lauderdale County corrections officer describes her last morning with Vicky White. Pat Davis said her daughter had been staying with her for five weeks, ever since her daughter sold her home. She didn't notice anything different about Vicky leading up to her disappearance.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An Oktibbeha County wreck involving an ATV left one child dead, two other children injured, and a 44-year-old man behind bars. According to a news release from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal wreck happened Saturday evening, April 23, on Williams Road. There, deputies...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
"Pick up your child and don’t come back."
That's what the parent of a child at Ardent Preschool and Daycare says that he, and several other parents, were told last Thursday after complaining about fees and hours of operation.
A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
Jefferson County law enforcement officers thwarted a potential shooting at a funeral for a Birmingham homicide victim. Officials are now asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say tried to run over a police officer during the ordeal. The funeral for 19-year-old Davion Marcell Hickley,...
A crash between a tractor-trailer and an SUV in Walker County left two men dead. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victims as Michael B. McCaleb, 58, of Eldridge, and Cody D. Taylor, 32, of Missouri. The crash happened about 11 a.m. Wednesday on I-22 about two miles northeast of...
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
An east Alabama woman is behind bars, accused of helping a man convicted of murder escape from the Alabama Department of Corrections more than a week ago. Susan Lemley, 40, of Gadsden, is charged with permitting/aiding an escape in the case of David Kyle, who left ADOC’s Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery when he escaped on the afternoon of Saturday, April 23.
