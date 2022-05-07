ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

WATCH: Minnesota Twins prospect Jose Miranda launches upper deck home run in first career Target Field at-bat

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDLT9_0fVjkK2y00

We often hear of top MLB prospects who can hit no matter which league they play in. Put them on a baseball diamond, hand them a bat and start throwing pitches. For Jose Miranda, the No. 3 prospect in the Minnesota Twins’ system, all he needed was an opportunity.

With Miguel Sano going on the injured list after requiring surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee, there was a need for another corner infielder on the big-league squad. With Sano’s timetable to return still unknown, the organization felt it was worth calling upon Miranda from their AAA-affiliate.

The 23-year-old Puerto Rican native, who’s cousins with Lin-Manuel Miranda, has played in four MLB games since being called up on May 2 to make his Major League Debut.

It didn’t take long for the third baseman to get his first hit, smacking a double in his second game on May 3.

But Friday night’s was his first start at Target Field. Hitting sixth, starting at first base, Miranda cranked a home run in his first career at-bat at his new home park.

It was a no-doubter and would have been out of the ballpark in all 30 MLB stadiums, as if there was any question from those who saw the tape measure knock.

Miranda knew it was gone as soon as he hit the ball, turning to his teammates in the dugout in excitement. You love to see that from a young ballplayer making his home debut.

Chances are, with a strong impression over the next few weeks, or however long Sano is out, Miranda might be able to parlay his performance into a full-time starting role.

Related: Top prospect Jose Miranda called up by Minnesota Twins, set to make MLB debut

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Twins take on the Astros on home winning streak

LINE: Astros -139, Twins +119; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros trying to extend a nine-game home winning streak. Minnesota has gone 11-4 in home games and 18-11 overall. The Twins are 14-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
numberfire.com

Anthony Bemboom starting for Orioles Sunday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles catcher Anthony Bemboom is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Bemboom is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Zack Greinke. In 36 plate appearances this season, Bemboom has a .129 batting average...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Athletics come into matchup with the Twins on losing streak

LINE: Twins -187, Athletics +159; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to stop their eight-game slide with a victory against the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota is 10-4 at home and 17-11 overall. The Twins have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .236. Oakland has...
OAKLAND, CA
The Spun

Look: MLB Legend's Statue Features 'Embarrassing' Mistake

The New York Mets' recently-unveiled Tom Seaver statue features an "embarrassing" error, according to man who sculpted it. Recently, a reader of Paul Lukas' Uni Watch named Steve Dodell sent in a photo of the back of the Seaver statue. He pointed out to Lukas that the late pitcher's trademark No. 41 doesn't look quite right.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Diamond#Target Field#Home Park#Puerto Rican#Major League Debut#1st Mlb#Run Exit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
numberfire.com

Nick Gordon sitting for Minnesota on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Gordon will move to the bench on Tuesday with Ryan Jeffers entering the lineup behind the plate. Jeffers will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins and bat eighth versus right-hander Justin Verlander and Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Orioles cruise past Royals 6-1, behind Wells, 6-run fifth

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Wells pitched six strong innings to earn his first victory of the season and the Baltimore Orioles used a six-run fifth inning Monday afternoon to surge past the Kansas City Royals 6-1. Baltimore has won four of five for the first time this season and finished its homestand 5-4. Kansas City has lost seven of its past nine to fall a season-high eight games under .500.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy