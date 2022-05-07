ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Rental assistance program responds to applicant concerns

By Brianna Perez
KVIA ABC-7
 4 days ago
EL PASO, Texas– With rents on the rise, several El Pasoans require rental assistance and have turned to the EP Rent Help program for help.

Since 2020, the EP Rent Help program has provided just under $32 million in rental assistance to residents of El Paso County who have been affected due to the pandemic.

Two residents trying to receive assistance said they have been trying to check on the status of their application but have not received a response from the foundation in over six months, something the foundation disputes.

One applicant said he even lost his home and is now homeless.

El Paso resident, Jesus Hernandez, told ABC-7 he applied for the program on behalf of two friends who needed assistance with the online application.

Hernandez said he has been trying to get in touch with the foundation since then and has also reached out to the mayor's office for help but has had no luck.

He said due to the lack of response from the program; his friend had lost his home.

“It’s very emotional, to see a friend that for six years, was not drinking and now he’s back to where he was, and it just breaks my heart and it's even more disappointing that I've exhausted all my resources to reach out here,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez's other friend is still in need of assistance, but being 80 years old, he said he couldn’t do it alone.

ABC-7 spoke with the Vice President Of Development for The Paso Del Norte Community Foundation, Mica Short, about the response time for an application.

Short said it should take no more than 30 days to get the money after applying.

She said the request for the 80-year-old friend was closed due to missing documents.

She encourages people to make sure they receive a confirmation email after applying and to submit supporting documentation if it is requested.

“I think that is where there's been the road bumps because people submit their application and it's not complete and when we follow up with them request the additional documentation that's where there isn’t any closure for the application,” said Short.

If you need help filling out the application or have questions on the status, you can call the Foundation directly at (915)-544-7636.

Short reminds the community that they are at the final stages of the program and encourages people to apply if they require rental assistance.

For more information on the program, you can follow the link https://www.eprenthelp.org

Comments / 1

Lina 84
3d ago

They are busy helping out the illegals immigrants before they help out American citizens I’ve been on their waiting list for public housing and section 8 housing vochers !!! I have no problem that they help out immigrants but we Americans are last !!!!!

Reply
3
