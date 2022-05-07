Tigers smash Jackets 9-3

Clemson, S.C. — Will Taylor played his first baseball game for the Tigers Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Clemson scored early and often as they cruised past Georgia Tech 9-3.

Mack Anglin pitched a gem for the Tigers. Anglin went seven innings and only gave three runs on five hits.

Ty Olenchuk closed the door pitching the final two innings.

“Anglin deserves a lot of credit,” said Clemson coach Monte Lee following the win. LHe just stayed out there and battled like a true Friday night guy,”

Clemson took the lead in the first inning. Benjamin Blackwell worked a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Cooper Ingle singled to score Blackwell. Max Wagner walked advancing Ingle to second. Ingle went to third on a fly out to right. Wagner then scored when Bryar Hawkins dribbled a ground ball to third.

After one the Tigers led 2-0.

In the third Clemson plated another run. Blackwell hit a leadoff single to center and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

With two outs Blake Wright singled to score Blackwell.

Clemson added to the lead in the fourth. Caden Grice walked and advanced to third on a Brewer double down the third base line. Blackwell singled up the middle to score Grice and Brewer and the Tigers led 5-0.

In the fifth Hawkins hit a single to start the inning. Jonathan French hit a two-run home run to center with two away and it was 7-0 Tigers.

Clemson wasn’t done. Blackwell reached on an error and Wagner walked with one out. Wright doubled down the left field line to score Blackwell. Hawkins singled to score Wagner and the Tigers’ lead was stretched to 9-0.

The Jackets got on the board in the seventh when they plated three runs.

With the win Clemson moved to 29-17 overall and 7-14 in the ACC. The Tigers and Jackets play the second game of the series Saturday afternoon at 3 PM.