USC football kicker transfers to new elite program after leaving for shocking reason

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: The foreshadow: I guess we can say with some clarity that college football believes that Mike Bohn's sleeping USC giant - that legendary cardinal and gold football program in Los Angeles – is now fully awake, having captured the attention of the nation’s top recruits, thanks in part to the Jordan Addison dramatics and others trying to frame the Trojans as the sport’s returning national Bogeyman. The foreshadow – Part 2: The reality of the Addison situation is that the Trojans have done nothing wrong but are being crucified by rampant rumors, Twitter comments without evidence, and a large group of university football programs that shutter at the thought of USC being a superpower again. They can see USC’s prominence just over the horizon and so can many of you. At the rate things are going for Lincoln Riley’s “expansion team,” it may be a shorter wait for prominence than you may think.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO