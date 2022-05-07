ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC football kicker transfers to new elite program after leaving for shocking reason

By Evan Desai
 4 days ago

2021 USC Football starting Kicker Parker Lewis entered the transfer portal on December 13th, 2021, and left for an eye-opening reason. Lewis left SC because Lincoln Riley didn't want to hire a special teams coordinator:. Lewis must have taken great offense to this aspect of the program, as he...

The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
Cleveland.com

Where does Ohio State football stand in the 2023 recruiting rankings in May? Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class holds 10 commitments after the first week of May, with eight coming after the new coaching staff was in place. Luke Montgomery leads that group as the nation’s No. 43 player and No. 4 offensive tackle. The four-star is one of just two top 100 recruits in the class, joined by Ty Lockwood — No. 100 and No. 8 tight end —but the lack of star power hasn’t hurt the group in the rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Former Michigan DB Sammy Faustin announces transfer destination

Michigan Wolverines football has lost nine transfers out of the program this offseason — one of them being defensive back Sammy Faustin, who has found a new home. He announced his commitment to UMass on his Twitter account. At UMass, Faustin will be reunited with former Michigan defensive coordinator...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Texas' 2023 recruiting class lands in ESPN's updated rankings

Steve Sarkisian is still in the process of rebuilding a Texas roster that was left in shambles by the previous staff. The 2019 class is a horror story of recruiting classes, and Sarkisian is still losing players that Tom Herman recruited. However, Sarkisian’s first class (2022) as head coach was very strong and he is looking to build on that with an ever better 2023 cycle.
TEXAS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State lands 5-star 2024 QB out of Arizona

Dylan Raiola decided to commit to Ohio State on Monday evening. He chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Baylor, Florida State, and Arizona. Raiola is a 5-star QB from Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona per the 247Sports Composite. He is the 8th overall player, 3rd-ranked QB, and No. 1 player from Arizona in the 2024 class. Raiola is 6-foot-3, 225 pounds.
CHANDLER, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers elite in-state DL

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to elite class of 2024 defensive line recruit Champ Thompson. The Bulldogs join Alabama, Kentucky, Auburn, Louisville, Michigan, and more as college football programs that have offered Thompson a scholarship. Champ Thompson is unranked at the moment, but Georgia and Alabama don’t sign...
NORCROSS, GA
FanSided

The SEC may thrive with no CFP expansion, but does Auburn football?

Though big changes came to the world of college football over the past year, there has still been no decision on expanding the College Football Playoffs from its current four-team format, which may not inhibit the success of the SEC as a conference, but could make Auburn football’s road to the playoffs that much harder.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Elite 4-Star LB Tausili Akana Locks in USC Visit

Akana’s speed, athleticism and explosiveness jumps off the video screen when watching his Hudl Video. At 7v7 events he showcases impressive cover Skills and agility. Akana is one of the dudes who’ll be in the conversation for plenty of accolades come December. He's already committed to playing in the 2023 All-American Bowl.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Buckeyes tied for sixth in NCAA women's golf regional

Ohio State jumped two spots after 36 holes of the NCAA Ann Arbor women's golf regional Tuesday after a second-round score of 304 (20-over). The Buckeyes are tied for sixth with Pepperdine, Virginia Tech and UCF. The Buckeyes, at a 36-over 604, have 18 holes remaining Wednesday to climb into the top four at the 12-team regional in order to advance to the 24-team national tournament. Washington is fifth (598) with Michigan in fourth (593). ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Mississippi State softball’s Mia Davidson sets unreal home run record

Mia Davidson has been incredible for the Mississippi State softball team and she holds a remarkable home run record because of it. The Mississippi State Bulldogs have a true college softball legend playing and setting all sorts of records for them. Mia Davidson has been remarkable throughout the entirety of her college career and she’s leaving quite the legacy in Starkville, Mississippi.
STARKVILLE, MS
