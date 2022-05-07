ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden County, MA

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi honored as UNICO person of the year

By Waleed Azad
 3 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi is the UNICO person of the year, and was honored at the Storrowton Tavern in West Springfield on Friday.

Sheriff Cocchi is the first recipient of the Springfield UNICO Person of the Year award since 2015. Cocchi earned this award for his service and humanitarian efforts during the pandemic.

“But really I show up here as a representative of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office and I’m just so grateful for the men and women that work there every day. I accept this award on behalf of them it’s their great work that’s being noticed by our community, around the Commonwealth, and around the country,” said Sheriff Cocchi.

Cocchi was also honored for showing his own heritage by exhibiting compassion and care for all of his community.

